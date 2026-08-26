Ontario government carrying out major expansion of Durham College Oshawa GO Transit station

The exterior of the newly renamed Durham College Oshawa GO station. HANDOUT / Metrolinx

By Nick Westoll

Posted August 26, 2026 4:09 pm.

Last Updated August 26, 2026 3:59 pm.

The Ontario government is embarking on a large expansion of the Durham College Oshawa GO Transit station as work to extend the Lakeshore East line to Bowmanville gradually continues.

Located on Bloor Street West southwest of Stevenson Road South and Highway 401, the Durham College Oshawa GO station is the current eastern end of the Lakeshore East line. It’s also a Via Rail station and has multiple Durham Region Transit and GO Transit bus connections.

On Wednesday, construction crews formally began work to build two new sets of tracks, a new north platform with a canopy and a snow-melting system, an extended southside platform, two new pedestrian bridges and a reconfigured bus loop.

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Officials said the upgrades are needed to accommodate future passenger demand as well as the extension of the Lakeshore East line into Bowmanville.

Work to bring GO trains to Bowmanville has been going on since the mid-2010s under the previous Liberal government, but construction has ramped up in recent years under the current government. Construction projects related to the Bowmanville extension are ongoing elsewhere in Oshawa too.

It wasn’t immediately clear when the project is targeted for completion.

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