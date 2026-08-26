Former detective says Tupac murder suspect was gang ‘shot caller’ who had final say in shooting

Robert Ladd, a former Compton, Calif., police officer who was part of the department's gang unit, testifies during the trial for Duane Davis, related to the 1996 killing of rapper Tupac Shakur, at Clark County District Court Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2026. (AP Photo/John Locher, Pool)

By Jonathan Landrum Jr. And Jessica Hill, The Associated Press,

Posted August 26, 2026 12:05 am.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A former Compton gang detective testified Tuesday that Duane “Keffe D” Davis was a high-ranking “shot caller” whose authority meant younger gang members would not have opened fire on Tupac Shakur with Davis present unless he allowed it.

Robert Ladd, a former Compton police officer who spent years investigating gang homicides, described Davis as a leader of the South Side Compton Crips who could order younger members to act.

Prosecutors have not accused Davis of firing the shots that killed Shakur in Las Vegas nearly 30 years ago. Instead, they allege Davis orchestrated the shooting in retaliation for a casino brawl hours earlier involving Shakur and Davis’ nephew, Orlando “Baby Lane” Anderson. Under Nevada law, someone who helps another person commit murder can be convicted of the crime.

Ladd testified that Shakur’s shooting triggered a 10-day war in Compton between the South Side Crips and Mob Piru, resulting in three killings and 10 attempted murders.

Davis has said in past interviews that he was riding in a white Cadillac with Anderson and two other men when they pulled alongside Shakur and Death Row Records co-founder Marion “Suge” Knight in a black BMW. In a 2008 police interview played for jurors last week, Davis said he provided the gun and Anderson opened fire.

Asked Tuesday who would have been the leader among the four men in the Cadillac, Ladd answered, “Mr. Davis.”

Ladd said that Anderson, a younger-ranking gang member, could not have opened fire with Davis in the car without Davis’ permission. If Davis had told the others to handle the dispute later, Ladd testified, “there wouldn’t have been a shooting.”

Defense attorney Michael Sanft emphasized the lack of physical evidence supporting that theory. Ladd acknowledged that, aside from Davis’ own admissions, he had no physical evidence placing Davis in Las Vegas that night and no phone records showing Davis ordered the shooting.

Law enforcement experts said they collected bills and letters from Las Vegas hotels in Anderson’s and Davis’ residences, but they didn’t know when they were dated, or the current location of that evidence.

Prosecutors have argued that Davis’ own words are central to their case, while Sanft has characterized his client’s accounts as fabricated bravado and accused investigators of failing to corroborate them.

Ladd was the 23rd witness called by prosecutors. The state is expected to rest its case Wednesday, with the defense expected to finish Friday and closing arguments anticipated Monday.

___

Associated Press Entertainment Writer Jonathan Landrum Jr. reported from Los Angeles.

Jonathan Landrum Jr. And Jessica Hill, The Associated Press

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