The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) says a Hindu pandit (priest) duped a female into believing she was “possessed by evil spirits” and then allegedly sexually assaulted her during a religious ceremony in Oshawa.

In a release on Wednesday, DRPS said the suspect was arrested “after exploiting his position and committing sexual assault under the guise of a religious ceremony in Oshawa.”

Officers responded to a sexual assault call on Tuesday, August 25, in the area of Harmony Road North and Conlin Road East.

Investigators say the alleged victim and her family employed a pandit (priest) from the United States to visit them for spiritual aid.

“The pandit deceived the victim into believing she was possessed by evil spirits and needed a specific ceremony to heal herself,” a DRPS release states.

“The suspect exploited the victim into attending a private location where the suspect sexually assaulted the victim under the guise of performing a religious ceremony.”

The suspect, identified as Rajendranauth Doodnauth Maraj, 50, of Richmond Hill, New York, was later taken into custody without incident and charged with sexual assault.

“Police have concerns there may be further victims,” the release adds.