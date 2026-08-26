Chow says Trump should ‘take a page from Dolly Parton’ after threat to rename Lake Ontario

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow spoke to various U.S. news media on the trade war, saying she agrees to 'whatever it takes' to get a trade deal with the U.S. as Ontario Premier Doug Ford threatens to cut off electricity.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted August 26, 2026 8:29 am.

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow is pushing back against U.S. President Donald Trump’s latest jab at Canada, telling CBS News that Trump should “take a page from Dolly Parton” instead of “bullying” his northern neighbour as the trade war between the two countries intensifies.

Chow appeared on CBS News Wednesday, responding to Trump’s threat to rename Lake Ontario as “Lake America” — a remark made as Canada and the U.S. continue to clash over failed trade negotiations and sweeping new American tariffs on Canadian goods.

“She’s loving, she’s generous, she’s joyous,” Chow said of Parton, who died on Tuesday at 80. “That’s the way to treat your best neighbour and your friends. Not just bullying.”

Trump’s renaming threat came just days after the U.S. imposed new tariffs on Canadian steel, aluminum, autos, and agricultural products — measures that prompted Canada to announce dollar‑for‑dollar retaliation.

Trump has also mocked Ontario Premier Doug Ford by calling him “flunky” and “the less impressive Ford brother,” while Ford has fired back, calling Trump a “bully” and a “loser.”

“That’s not who we are,” Chow told CBS News correspondent Errol Barnett. “That’s why we have to retaliate in order to defend and protect ourselves with the $28 billion counter tariffs.”

Olivia Chow
Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow attends a news conference with Ontario Premier Doug Ford, not shown, in Toronto on Nov. 27. Photo: CHRIS YOUNG/THE CANADIAN PRESS.

Chow backs ‘whatever it takes’ on CNN, including electricity export pressure

Chow also appeared on CNN with Kate Bolduan, where she was asked whether she supports the threat of cutting off electricity exports to the United States — one of several retaliatory measures Premier Ford has urged the federal government to consider.

Chow said she supports “whatever it takes” to get Washington’s attention, adding that “we have to get attention” as the trade dispute deepens and new U.S. tariffs hit Canadian industries.

“This cannot continue. The uncertainty is costing everyone,” Chow told Bolduan. “Whatever our Premier needs to do. We cannot continue this way. Our economy is quite integrated. If you think about the cars being built, because of this integration we’re more efficient… So, we cannot continue to fight and destroy each other… We have to solve this.”

Both CNN and CBS segments aired one day after Chow posted her own video message on X, calling for cooperation and respect as tensions escalate. In that clip, she urged Trump to “choose kindness” and emphasized Toronto’s long‑standing economic and cultural ties with American cities.

Related:

Olivia Chow appears on CBS News to discuss Donald Trump's threat to rename Lake Ontario. Photo: CBS News/X.
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