Police searching for driver after woman struck by vehicle in Wallace-Emerson

Toronto police are investigating after a woman was struck by a vehicle near Lansdowne and Brandon avenues. CITYNEWS/Khaled Mansour

By Meredith Bond

Posted August 26, 2026 10:37 pm.

Last Updated August 26, 2026 10:36 pm.

Toronto police are searching for a driver after a woman was struck by a vehicle near Lansdowne and Dupont avenues Wednesday night.

Officers were called to Lansdowne and Brandon Avenue just after 8:30 p.m. for reports a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.

The vehicle involved, described as a small, grey vehicle that may have a broken windshield, did not remain on the scene.

The woman, believed to be in her 20s, was taken to hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is still ongoing.

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