Police searching for driver after woman struck by vehicle in Wallace-Emerson

Toronto police are searching for a driver after a woman was struck by a vehicle near Lansdowne and Dupont avenues Wednesday night.

Officers were called to Lansdowne and Brandon Avenue just after 8:30 p.m. for reports a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.

The vehicle involved, described as a small, grey vehicle that may have a broken windshield, did not remain on the scene.

The woman, believed to be in her 20s, was taken to hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is still ongoing.