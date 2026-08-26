Prince Harry and wife Meghan arrive in the UK as they make a fresh start in Britain

FILE - Prince Harry, and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, walk along the boardwalk after meeting volunteer first responders from Bondi Surf Bathers' Life Saving Club, during a visit to Bondi Beach, Australia, Friday, April 17, 2026. (Jonathan Brady/Pool Photo via AP,File) PA Wire/PA Images

By The Associated Press,

Posted August 26, 2026 8:18 am.

LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry and his wife Meghan arrived in the United Kingdom on Wednesday, as they make a fresh start in Britain after six years in the United States, U.K. media reported.

The news comes less than a week after the couple surprised fans and critics alike with plans to return to Britain. The return was reported by media such as the BBC and the Daily Telegraph, with the newspaper reporting that their plane landed at Birmingham International Airport around noon.

Flight tracking websites showed a private charter flight from Van Nuys, California, arrived at the airport at 11:56 a.m.

The couple’s children, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, have already enrolled at British schools and will start classes in September. The family plans to live at a private, nonroyal residence outside of London, but haven’t said exactly where that will be.

Harry and Meghan gave up their royal duties and moved to California more than six years ago to earn their living through lucrative contracts with Netflix and Spotify.

Relations with the rest of the royal family quickly soured as the couple said palace staff had been insensitive to Meghan’s mental health and leveled charges of racism and media manipulation at members of the royal family.

Harry recently expressed an interest in reconciliation so he could spend more time with his father, King Charles III, who is being treated for an undisclosed form of cancer. But relations with his brother, Prince William, who is heir to the throne, remain tense.

The Associated Press

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Chow says Trump should 'take a page from Dolly Parton' after threat to rename Lake Ontario

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow is pushing back against U.S. President Donald Trump's latest jab at Canada, telling CBS News that Trump should "take a page from Dolly Parton" instead of "bullying" his northern...

1h ago

Teenager struck and killed by train in Toronto's east end

A male teenager is dead after being struck by a train late Tuesday night in Toronto's east end. Emergency crews were called to the Rail Garden near 450 Woodfield Rd., close to Danforth Avenue and Greenwood...

2h ago

Loaded rifle seized as Toronto police arrest 8, including 3 girls, in stolen-vehicle probe

Toronto police have arrested eight people, including four youths, and seized a loaded AR‑15‑style rifle, master keys, and electronic programming devices after a stolen‑vehicle and firearms investigation...

56m ago

Ford rebounds as PCs regain lead in new Ontario poll amid escalating Trump trade fight

The survey, conducted Aug. 23–24, shows the PCs at 39 per cent among decided and leaning voters.

3h ago

Top Stories

Chow says Trump should 'take a page from Dolly Parton' after threat to rename Lake Ontario

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow is pushing back against U.S. President Donald Trump's latest jab at Canada, telling CBS News that Trump should "take a page from Dolly Parton" instead of "bullying" his northern...

1h ago

Teenager struck and killed by train in Toronto's east end

A male teenager is dead after being struck by a train late Tuesday night in Toronto's east end. Emergency crews were called to the Rail Garden near 450 Woodfield Rd., close to Danforth Avenue and Greenwood...

2h ago

Loaded rifle seized as Toronto police arrest 8, including 3 girls, in stolen-vehicle probe

Toronto police have arrested eight people, including four youths, and seized a loaded AR‑15‑style rifle, master keys, and electronic programming devices after a stolen‑vehicle and firearms investigation...

56m ago

Ford rebounds as PCs regain lead in new Ontario poll amid escalating Trump trade fight

The survey, conducted Aug. 23–24, shows the PCs at 39 per cent among decided and leaning voters.

3h ago

Most Watched Today

3:32
Dolly Parton, the queen of country music, dead at 80

CNN's Elizabeth Wagmeister reports on the legacy left by country music legend Dolly Parton and her impact beyond the music world.

17h ago

2:14
Dolly Parton dead at 80: Video message from family

Country legend, singer-songwriter and actress Dolly Parton has died at the age of 80, her family announced in a video message posted on her social media pages.

19h ago

4:58
Canada matches U.S. tariffs: These are the industries likely to be impacted

CityNews' Cormac Mac Sweeney breaks down Canada's retaliatory measures against the U.S. as Ottawa announces they will be matching the Trump administration's tariff attacks dollar-for-dollar.

20h ago

2:38
Trump threatens to re-name Lake Ontario to 'Lake America'

In his latest online war of words, U.S. President Donald Trump threaten to change the name of Lake Ontario to 'Lake America' in the aftermath of trade fallout with Canada.

20h ago

2:43
Temperatures in Toronto expected to dip later this week

Temperatures in Toronto are expected to pick up before cooling down later in the week. CityNews Chief Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has the long-range forecast.

August 24, 2026 7:07 pm EST EST

More Videos