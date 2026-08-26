A 73-year-old man is recovering in the hospital with life-threatening injuries he sustained after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough on Tuesday afternoon.

Toronto police were notified of a collision involving a pedestrian around 2:30 p.m. in the Brimley Road and Progress Avenue area.

It’s reported that a 36-year-old man was driving a white Ford F550 in a commercial business driveway when a 73-year-old was walking along a designated crosswalk.

The driver attempted to make a left turn and hit the man, who was transported to a hospital in life-threatening condition. The driver remained at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.