Work crews have closed a street in Riverdale to repair a massive sinkhole that’s causing traffic delays and TTC detours.

Jones Avenue has been closed in both directions at Boultbee Avenue after a large section of the street collapsed at around 7:30 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

TTC buses are detouring at Gerrard Street East, Greenwood Avenue and Danforth Avenue.

It’s not clear when the street will reopen.

A huge sinkhole on Jones Avenue in Toronto’s Riverdale area. Adrian Golombek/CityNews.