Huge sinkhole closes section of Riverdale street, impacting traffic, TTC

A sinkhole spewing out water swallowed a portion of the road on Boultbee Ave and Jones Ave on Wednesday morning.

By Michael Talbot

Posted August 26, 2026 10:31 am.

Last Updated August 26, 2026 10:22 am.

Work crews have closed a street in Riverdale to repair a massive sinkhole that’s causing traffic delays and TTC detours.

Jones Avenue has been closed in both directions at Boultbee Avenue after a large section of the street collapsed at around 7:30 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

TTC buses are detouring at Gerrard Street East, Greenwood Avenue and Danforth Avenue.

It’s not clear when the street will reopen.

A huge sinkhole on Jones Avenue in Toronto’s Riverdale area. Adrian Golombek/CityNews.
A huge sinkhole on Jones Avenue in Toronto's Riverdale area. Adrian Golombek/CityNews.
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