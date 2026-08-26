Huge sinkhole closes section of Riverdale street, impacting traffic, TTC
Posted August 26, 2026 10:31 am.
Last Updated August 26, 2026 10:22 am.
Work crews have closed a street in Riverdale to repair a massive sinkhole that’s causing traffic delays and TTC detours.
Jones Avenue has been closed in both directions at Boultbee Avenue after a large section of the street collapsed at around 7:30 a.m.
No injuries were reported.
TTC buses are detouring at Gerrard Street East, Greenwood Avenue and Danforth Avenue.
It’s not clear when the street will reopen.