Teenager struck and killed by train on tracks in Toronto’s east end

Emergency crews were called to the rail corridor near 250 Woodfield Road, close to Danforth and Greenwood, at around 11 p.m. for reports of a pedestrian hit by a train. Photo: Bertram Dandy/CityNews.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted August 26, 2026 6:57 am.

Last Updated August 26, 2026 6:58 am.

A male teenager is dead after being struck by a train late Tuesday night in Toronto’s east end.

Emergency crews were called to the Rail Garden near 450 Woodfield Rd., close to Danforth Avenue and Greenwood Avenue, at around 11 p.m. for reports of a pedestrian hit by a train.

Toronto police tell 680 NewsRadio the teen had been walking along the tracks with a girl when two trains approached. Investigators believe he moved to avoid the first train but did not see the second, which struck him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the train involved was a GO Transit work train, carrying rail workers rather than passengers. The girl who was with him was not injured.

Traffic Services officers responded overnight and confirmed the victim was an 18‑year‑old male. No foul play is suspected, and police have not said why the teens were on the tracks.

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