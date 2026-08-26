Loaded rifle seized as Toronto police arrest 8, including 3 girls, in stolen-vehicle probe

During a search, officers say they found a loaded AR‑15‑style rifle containing 27 rounds of 5.56‑calibre ammunition. Photo: TPS.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted August 26, 2026 8:48 am.

Last Updated August 26, 2026 8:47 am.

Toronto police have arrested eight people, including four youths, and seized a loaded AR‑15‑style rifle, master keys, and electronic programming devices after a stolen‑vehicle and firearms investigation unfolded last weekend in the city’s east end.

Police say officers attempted to arrest a wanted man at about 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 23 in the Regent Park neighbourhood near Dundas Street East and Sumach Street. As officers approached, the man and a youth allegedly fled.

After a brief foot chase, both were taken into custody. During a search, officers say they found a loaded AR‑15‑style rifle containing 27 rounds of 5.56‑calibre ammunition.

The investigation expanded overnight, with officers executing a search warrant at a nearby residence. Inside, police say they located seven automobile master keys and two electronic programming devices designed to assist in stealing vehicles. Five additional people were arrested.

Images of the seized items have been released as investigators continue to look into the case.

Officers executed a search warrant at a residence. Inside, police say they located seven automobile master keys and two electronic programming devices. Photo: TPS.

3 teen girls among those arrested

Police say Kevin Joao, 20, of Toronto, has been charged after officers allege he possessed a firearm without authorization, possessed a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm, stored a firearm carelessly, knowingly possessed a firearm without authorization, carried a concealed weapon, and possessed prohibited ammunition. He is also accused of possessing 13 automobile master keys.

Jahmier Adams, 19, of Toronto, has been charged with failing to comply with a release order, possessing seven automobile master keys, and possessing two devices intended for committing theft. He appeared in court Monday.

Lamario Reddick, 20, of Toronto, is charged with possessing seven automobile master keys and possessing two devices intended for committing theft. He is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 13.

A 16‑year‑old male youth from Toronto faces several firearm-related offences. He is also accused of possessing seven automobile master keys and two devices intended for committing theft. He appeared in court Monday.

Three female youths — two aged 16 and one aged 17 — have each been charged with possessing seven automobile master keys and possessing two devices intended for committing theft. All three are scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 21.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators.

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