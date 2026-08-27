Caglianone drives in 6 runs as Royals wallop Blue Jays

Jac Caglianone drove in six runs and Bobby Witt Jr. scored three times as the Kansas City Royals walloped the Toronto Blue Jays 13-2 on Thursday night.

Caglianone had a two-run single in the second inning and had another in Kansas City’s six-run sixth inning. He tacked on a two-run homer in the ninth to finish with five hits and three runs scored.

Carter Jensen and Vinnie Pasquantino homered for the Royals (60-75), who have won 10 of their last 11 games.

George Springer hit a two-run shot off Royals starter Noah Cameron (9-8) for the Blue Jays, who were outhit 16-8.

Toronto (65-70) missed an opportunity to gain ground in the American League playoff race.

The Blue Jays fell 3 1/2 games behind the Cleveland Guardians, who hold the third wild-card spot. The Texas Rangers, who are two games behind Cleveland, were also idle.

Toronto starter Spencer Arrighetti (7-7) gave up three straight hits to open the game. He allowed three earned runs, five hits and three walks over his four-inning appearance.

Boos were heard throughout the sellout crowd of 42,621 as the Royals piled on in the sixth inning.

Another round of boos came in the bottom half of the frame when Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. grounded out. Guerrero, who was 0 for 3 with a walk, has yet to hit a home run at Rogers Centre this season.

Centre-fielder Myles Straw pitched the ninth inning for Toronto.

TAKEAWAYS

Blue Jays: It was a particularly rough night for reliever Simeon Woods-Richardson, who was tagged for six earned runs on five hits, two walks and a balk in one inning.

Royals: The heart of the batting order delivered. The first four hitters – Jensen, Witt, Caglianone and Pasquantino – combined for nine runs and 10 hits.

KEY MOMENT

Jensen turned on the second pitch of the game to set the tone for a blowout victory.

KEY STAT

Pasquantino fanned in the first inning for his first strikeout in 39 plate appearances.

UP NEXT

Dylan Cease (8-5, 2.37) was tabbed to start for Toronto on Friday night against Seattle. The Mariners did not immediately name their starter.