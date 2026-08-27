Caglianone drives in 6 runs as Royals wallop Blue Jays

Kansas City Royals slugger Jac Caglianone hits a two-run single during a Major League Baseball game against the Blue Jays in Toronto on Aug. 27, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sammy Kogan

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 27, 2026 10:08 pm.

Last Updated August 27, 2026 10:07 pm.

Jac Caglianone drove in six runs and Bobby Witt Jr. scored three times as the Kansas City Royals walloped the Toronto Blue Jays 13-2 on Thursday night. 

Caglianone had a two-run single in the second inning and had another in Kansas City’s six-run sixth inning. He tacked on a two-run homer in the ninth to finish with five hits and three runs scored. 

Carter Jensen and Vinnie Pasquantino homered for the Royals (60-75), who have won 10 of their last 11 games.

George Springer hit a two-run shot off Royals starter Noah Cameron (9-8) for the Blue Jays, who were outhit 16-8.

Toronto (65-70) missed an opportunity to gain ground in the American League playoff race. 

The Blue Jays fell 3 1/2 games behind the Cleveland Guardians, who hold the third wild-card spot. The Texas Rangers, who are two games behind Cleveland, were also idle.

Toronto starter Spencer Arrighetti (7-7) gave up three straight hits to open the game. He allowed three earned runs, five hits and three walks over his four-inning appearance. 

Boos were heard throughout the sellout crowd of 42,621 as the Royals piled on in the sixth inning. 

Another round of boos came in the bottom half of the frame when Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. grounded out. Guerrero, who was 0 for 3 with a walk, has yet to hit a home run at Rogers Centre this season.

Centre-fielder Myles Straw pitched the ninth inning for Toronto.

TAKEAWAYS

Blue Jays: It was a particularly rough night for reliever Simeon Woods-Richardson, who was tagged for six earned runs on five hits, two walks and a balk in one inning.

Royals: The heart of the batting order delivered. The first four hitters – Jensen, Witt, Caglianone and Pasquantino – combined for nine runs and 10 hits.

KEY MOMENT

Jensen turned on the second pitch of the game to set the tone for a blowout victory.

KEY STAT

Pasquantino fanned in the first inning for his first strikeout in 39 plate appearances.

UP NEXT

Dylan Cease (8-5, 2.37) was tabbed to start for Toronto on Friday night against Seattle. The Mariners did not immediately name their starter.

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Controversial developer accused of cutting down trees, throwing fruit at neighbours

Developer Modcity is once again being accused of chopping down decades old trees illegally

4h ago

'My output to America is close to zero': Toronto business facing impacts of tariff uncertainty

A Toronto-based manufacturer has taken a big hit to its bottom line since U.S. President Donald Trump began enacting his tariff policy

4h ago

Concerns raised over Metrolinx decision to close elevators at Danforth GO station for 3 months

Metrolinx staff say all elevators at Danforth GO station will be temporarily out of service as of Sept. 8 while upgrades are made.

4h ago

Police search for vehicle in fatal hit-and-run in Burlington

Police in Halton Region are searching for a vehicle after a woman was struck and killed in Burlington on Thursday. Investigators say the woman was in the area of Maple Avenue and Richmond Road when...

3h ago

Top Stories

Controversial developer accused of cutting down trees, throwing fruit at neighbours

Developer Modcity is once again being accused of chopping down decades old trees illegally

4h ago

'My output to America is close to zero': Toronto business facing impacts of tariff uncertainty

A Toronto-based manufacturer has taken a big hit to its bottom line since U.S. President Donald Trump began enacting his tariff policy

4h ago

Concerns raised over Metrolinx decision to close elevators at Danforth GO station for 3 months

Metrolinx staff say all elevators at Danforth GO station will be temporarily out of service as of Sept. 8 while upgrades are made.

4h ago

Police search for vehicle in fatal hit-and-run in Burlington

Police in Halton Region are searching for a vehicle after a woman was struck and killed in Burlington on Thursday. Investigators say the woman was in the area of Maple Avenue and Richmond Road when...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:07
Sunshine and lower humidity to end off the week

Friday will bring with it cooler temperatures and low humidity. A mix of sun and cloud to start the weekend before a mostly cloudy day with showers on Sunday.

3h ago

3:05
Will Trump's move to rename Lake Ontario impact cross-border relations?

U.S. President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to rename Lake Ontario to Lake America. Parliament Hill Bureau Chief Cormac Mac Sweeney discusses Trump's motive and whether it will have any impact in ongoing trade talks.

5h ago

2:32
'Now all we need is an ocean': Trump on renaming Lake Ontario

U.S. President Donald Trump spoke to reporters after signing an executive order to rename Lake Ontario to 'Lake America,' saying Canada has been the 'worst' country to trade with.

8h ago

1:02
Trump signs U.S. executive order to rename Lake Ontario to 'Lake America'

U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order to change the name of Lake Ontario to Lake America today.

8h ago

0:32
Partial lunar eclipse to grace Canadian skies: When you can expect to see it

A partial lunar eclipse is happening overnight Thursday into Friday and Canadians will be among billions of people able to catch a glimpse of it.

8h ago

More Videos