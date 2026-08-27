Death toll from flash floods rises to more than 450 with hundreds still missing

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, a drone photo shows a flood-hit area in Nuwakot, Nepal on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026. (Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua via AP) Xinhua

By The Associated Press,

Posted August 27, 2026 11:28 pm.

Last Updated August 27, 2026 11:42 pm.

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — The death toll from massive flash floods has risen to 469 in Nepal, police said Friday, as rescuers work to find hundreds of people still missing in the area on the Nepal-China border.

The previous death toll was 390 in Nepal and three in Tibet. Authorities had also reported more than 1,400 missing people in both areas from the disaster Wednesday.

Hundreds have already been rescued, Nepalese authorities said, and dozens were receiving medical treatment in the capital, Kathmandu. Foreigners from multiple countries were among the missing, many of them trekkers and pilgrims.

Images showed buildings and streets in Nepal’s hard-hit Nuwakot district slathered in mud, debris hanging from trees and stunned survivors caked in mud. In Tibet’s Shigatse prefecture, a two-lane road running along a river was completely buried. Aerial footage also showed a lake had formed and expanded on the China-Nepal border, with authorities warning of a possible dam break.

Rajan Tamang, a restaurant owner in New York City, said he learned from family in Kathmandu that his mother and sister were among those who died, while many other relatives and friends remained missing.

“My family was just waking up, and they didn’t even get any information, and suddenly this flood came. Some of them are missing, some of them lost their life and only a few is alive,” he told The Associated Press after a vigil in New York.

U.S. President Donald Trump said the flooding was terrible to see, describing how “strong, well-built buildings were wiped out like they were toothpicks.”

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump said the U.S. spoke with Nepalese leaders and offered to provide “anything they want.”

Scientists who’ve studied satellite images said bedrock underneath a glacier high in the Himalayan region had collapsed, taking part of the glacier with it. The rocks and melted water swelled the rivers in the valleys below, causing a torrent of water at times several stories high that swept buildings, bridges and earth downstream.

The Associated Press

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Controversial developer accused of cutting down trees, throwing fruit at neighbours

Developer Modcity is once again being accused of chopping down decades old trees illegally

6h ago

'My output to America is close to zero': Toronto business facing impacts of tariff uncertainty

A Toronto-based manufacturer has taken a big hit to its bottom line since U.S. President Donald Trump began enacting his tariff policy

6h ago

Concerns raised over Metrolinx decision to close elevators at Danforth GO station for 3 months

Metrolinx staff say all elevators at Danforth GO station will be temporarily out of service as of Sept. 8 while upgrades are made.

6h ago

Police search for vehicle in fatal hit-and-run in Burlington

Police in Halton Region are searching for a vehicle after a woman was struck and killed in Burlington on Thursday. Investigators say the woman was in the area of Maple Avenue and Richmond Road when...

5h ago

Top Stories

Controversial developer accused of cutting down trees, throwing fruit at neighbours

Developer Modcity is once again being accused of chopping down decades old trees illegally

6h ago

'My output to America is close to zero': Toronto business facing impacts of tariff uncertainty

A Toronto-based manufacturer has taken a big hit to its bottom line since U.S. President Donald Trump began enacting his tariff policy

6h ago

Concerns raised over Metrolinx decision to close elevators at Danforth GO station for 3 months

Metrolinx staff say all elevators at Danforth GO station will be temporarily out of service as of Sept. 8 while upgrades are made.

6h ago

Police search for vehicle in fatal hit-and-run in Burlington

Police in Halton Region are searching for a vehicle after a woman was struck and killed in Burlington on Thursday. Investigators say the woman was in the area of Maple Avenue and Richmond Road when...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

1:56
Arson investigation underway after vehicle fires outside Scarborough MP's home

An arson investigation is now underway at the home of a Liberal MP in Scarborough, after a couple of vehicles were set on fire overnight. Beverly Andrews with the investigation and the political reaction.

2h ago

2:57
Modcity accused of throwing fruit at neighbours while cutting down more trees

A controversial developer is being accused of hurling pears at neighbours who confronted workers cutting down trees illegally. Brandon Choghri with the latest alleged incident on a Modcity property.

6h ago

3:05
Will Trump's move to rename Lake Ontario impact cross-border relations?

U.S. President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to rename Lake Ontario to Lake America. Parliament Hill Bureau Chief Cormac Mac Sweeney discusses Trump's motive and whether it will have any impact in ongoing trade talks.

7h ago

2:32
'Now all we need is an ocean': Trump on renaming Lake Ontario

U.S. President Donald Trump spoke to reporters after signing an executive order to rename Lake Ontario to 'Lake America,' saying Canada has been the 'worst' country to trade with.

10h ago

1:02
Trump signs U.S. executive order to rename Lake Ontario to 'Lake America'

U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order to change the name of Lake Ontario to Lake America today.

10h ago

More Videos