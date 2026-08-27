Finance minister to meet with Indian counterpart today

Minister of Finance and National Revenue Francois-Philippe Champagne speaks during a news conference on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By The Canadian Press staff

Posted August 27, 2026 4:00 am.

OTTAWA — Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne is set to meet with his Indian counterpart in Toronto today.

Champagne and Nirmala Sitharaman, India’s minister of finance and corporate affairs, will have a private meeting before taking part in a joint press conference and a discussion about shared economic interests with the Canadian Club Toronto.

Canada and India have worked to improve relations over the last year, after that relationship frayed over Canadian allegations that Indian government agents were involved in violence targeting Canadian citizens

The allegations included involvement in the murder of a pro-Khalistan activist in British Columbia in 2023.

A news release from Finance Department says the meeting will give both ministers an opportunity to strengthen economic and financial co-operation between the two countries.

It also says Canada and India have historically had a strong, elationship and that Canadian investment in India was more than $110 billion in 2024.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 27, 2026.

The Canadian Press staff

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