Why do more Canadians want to own guns?

Canadians have largely touted that one of our most distinctive attributes from the U.S. is our gun culture, and while that’s mostly true, the number of Canadian firearm licences has reached record levels.

The number of Possession and Acquisition Licence (PAL) holders in Canada now sits at close to 2.5 million, a number that’s seen steady growth since 2021. With the growth of licences comes the growth in interest, which isn’t necessarily in line with the Canadian psyche.

Host Maria Kestane speaks to Noah Schwartz, professor and author of Targeted: Citizenship, Advocacy, and Gun Control in Canada. They discuss how Canada’s gun culture has evolved over recent years, why more people are interested in owning firearms, and how Ottawa can regulate a market that now includes 3D-printed paraphernalia.

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