Raptors to retire Kyle Lowry’s jersey in Toronto on January 10

The six‑time All‑Star spent nine seasons in Toronto, steering the Raptors to seven playoff appearances, two Eastern Conference Finals, and the 2019 NBA championship — the franchise's first. Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted August 27, 2026 10:13 am.

Kyle Lowry — the player most synonymous with the Toronto Raptors’ rise from league afterthought to NBA champion — will have his No. 7 lifted to the rafters at Scotiabank Arena on January 10, the team announced Thursday.

The jersey retirement will take place post‑game following Toronto’s matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers, fittingly tying Lowry’s Philadelphia roots to the city where he became a cultural cornerstone.

Lowry will become just the second player in franchise history to have his number retired, joining Vince Carter, whose No. 15 was raised in November 2024.

The six‑time All‑Star spent nine seasons in Toronto, steering the Raptors to three first-place finishes, seven playoff appearances, two Eastern Conference Finals, and the 2019 NBA championship — the franchise’s first.

“I always said that Toronto is home, and that I’d retire a Raptor,” Lowry said in a statement. “To see my No. 7 go up in that building is going to mean everything to me. We built something special here… we became champions together.”

Related:

The Raptors are building an entire weekend around Lowry’s legacy, offering fans multiple chances to celebrate the point guard who defined the team’s identity for nearly a decade.

  • Jan. 7 vs. Minnesota: Fans receive a collectible T‑shirt; special programming throughout the night.
  • Jan. 8 vs. Utah: Limited‑edition Kyle Lowry bobble head giveaway; additional surprises planned.
  • Jan. 10 vs. Philadelphia: Post‑game jersey retirement ceremony with Lowry, his family, former teammates, and the organization.

The team will also run a contest offering one fan tickets to all three GROAT Nights, with details to be released on Raptors social channels.

Lowry remains the Raptors’ all‑time leader in assists, steals, and three‑pointers made, with his number set to hang beside the championship banner he helped deliver.

The 40-year-old played 20 seasons in the NBA, with stops in Memphis, Houston, Toronto, Miami and Philadelphia.

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