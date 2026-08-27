Legal groups challenge Ontario’s new cash bail system in court

The Ontario Courthouse at 361 University Avenue in Toronto is photographed on Monday, May 2, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 27, 2026 1:33 pm.

Last Updated August 27, 2026 1:32 pm.

Two legal organizations argue Ontario’s new rules requiring a cash deposit for bail encroach on federal jurisdiction and will make it harder for people to be released as they await trial.

The Canadian Civil Liberties Association and the Criminal Lawyers’ Association are challenging the constitutionality of Ontario’s new cash bail system in court today.

The new rules, which took effect earlier this month, require people accused of a crime and granted bail to provide a cash security deposit within two days of their release.

Previously, they only had to forfeit the money if release conditions were breached and the court ordered payment.

The organizations leading the court challenge argue the change contradicts the Criminal Code, which they say explicitly directs courts to favour a promise to pay over a cash payment.

They argue the switch to a cash deposit will deter people from acting as sureties and effectively keep more people accused of a crime behind bars, particularly those with low or fixed incomes.

The two associations are asking the court to scrap the rules as unconstitutional and put them on hold while the case is decided.

Ontario Superior Court Justice William Chalmers, who is hearing the case, raised the possibility that the new rules may have unintended consequences, such as leading justices of the peace to release people without a monetary pledge.

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Trump signs executive order to rename Lake Ontario to Lake America

WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order to change the name of Lake Ontario to Lake America today.

45m ago

Number of Canadians missing near Nepal-China border now 30 after flash flooding

Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand says 30 Canadians and permanent residents are missing following flash floods that swept through an area along the Nepal-Tibet border on Wednesday. Nepal police report...

52m ago

Partial lunar eclipse to be visible in Canada Thursday night

A partial lunar eclipse is happening overnight Thursday into Friday and Canadians will be among billions of people able to catch a glimpse of it. Almost the entire lunar surface will be masked Thursday...

1h ago

CNE superfan marks 81 straight years at The Ex — and she's about to get the fair's 1st‑ever golden ticket

On Friday, Aug. 28, the CNE will award 81‑year‑old Barbara Jean Batten its first‑ever golden ticket.

3h ago

Top Stories

Trump signs executive order to rename Lake Ontario to Lake America

WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order to change the name of Lake Ontario to Lake America today.

45m ago

Number of Canadians missing near Nepal-China border now 30 after flash flooding

Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand says 30 Canadians and permanent residents are missing following flash floods that swept through an area along the Nepal-Tibet border on Wednesday. Nepal police report...

52m ago

Partial lunar eclipse to be visible in Canada Thursday night

A partial lunar eclipse is happening overnight Thursday into Friday and Canadians will be among billions of people able to catch a glimpse of it. Almost the entire lunar surface will be masked Thursday...

1h ago

CNE superfan marks 81 straight years at The Ex — and she's about to get the fair's 1st‑ever golden ticket

On Friday, Aug. 28, the CNE will award 81‑year‑old Barbara Jean Batten its first‑ever golden ticket.

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:42
Overnight, afternoon thunderstorms possible Thursday

Some overnight thunderstorms in the GTA will clear by the morning before a few pop-up thunderstorms are expected in the afternoon. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

19h ago

3:39
Are Canadian provinces truly united in U.S. trade war?

Canadian leaders appear to be united in the trade war against U.S. President Donald Trump. Political correspondent Glen McGregor breaks down whether that's really true behind the scenes, and if the unity could eventually come undone.

20h ago

2:48
Toronto-trained Simon Wang makes NHL history

A young hockey phenom is making waves as the highest drafted Chinese-born player in NHL history. OMNI News Reporter Jie Yang details Simon Wang's path to success, which all started right here in the GTA. 

23h ago

0:55
Tim Curry, known for 'The Rocky Horror Picture Show,' dead at 80

Tim Curry, the legendary actor best known for “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” has died at the age of 80, according to several media reports.

August 26, 2026 12:40 pm EST EST

2:15
He served jail time for unpaid fines, Toronto still wants him to pay

Decades old fines are coming back to haunt current and former residents of the city. Pat Taney reports.

August 26, 2026 12:31 pm EST EST

More Videos