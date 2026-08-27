Mississauga mayoral candidate Bonnie Crombie releases tariff plan

Bonnie Crombie, who is vying for her old job as Mississauga mayor back, has released a plan to combat the new 50 per cent tariffs imposed by the U.S. government.

Trade negotiations between Canada and the United States fell apart last week, which Prime Minister Mark Carney said was due to the Trump administration introducing unacceptable measures including restrictions on Canada’s ability to sign deals with other countries.

In a press release obtained by 680 NewsRadio expected to released on Thursday, Crombie said her plan includes several measures to protect Mississauga businesses and jobs and help local companies diversify.

Some measures include provide interest-free property tax deferral for businesses directly affected by U.S. tariffs and make Buy Canadian and Make-in-Mississauga procuremen permanent and measureable.

She would also put together a Mayor’s Tariff Action Team and make the Lake Ontario waterfront a centrepiece of Mississauga’s investment strategy.

Current Mississauga Mayor Carolyn Parrish said Tuesday she met with the Mississauga Board of Trade president, the City’s Acting Chief Administrative Officer, and the Director of Economic Development to “map out ways the City can advocate for and support small and medium-sized businesses and jobs disrupted by uncertainty.”

The federal government announced on Tuesday it is increasing tariffs on American steel and aluminum products from 25 to 50 per cent in retaliation for the U.S. imposing tariffs last week on $27.6 billion of Canadian goods.

The government also announced a $7.5-billion aid package for Canadian businesses impacted by the trade war with the United States.