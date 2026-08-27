Peel Regional Police (PRP) are investigating after a man sought medical assistance early Thursday morning for a stab wound believed to have been sustained during an overnight altercation in Mississauga.

Shortly after 4 a.m., officers responded to reports of a male in need of help in the area of Cawthra Road and Lakeshore Road East. Police located a 33‑year‑old man suffering from a non‑life‑threatening stab wound. He was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment.

Investigators say they are working to determine when and how the injury occurred, noting the altercation is believed to have taken place sometime overnight.

Police have not released information on potential suspects or what may have led to the incident. At this stage, officers say there is no indication of an ongoing threat to public safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Peel Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.