Controversial developer accused of cutting down trees, throwing fruit at neighbours

A controversial developer is being accused of hurling pears at neighbours who confronted workers cutting down trees illegally. Brandon Choghri with the latest alleged incident on a Modcity property.

By Brandon Choghri

Posted August 27, 2026 5:50 pm.

Last Updated August 27, 2026 5:46 pm.

Developer Modcity is once again being accused of chopping down decades old trees illegally, this time at a property on Ennerdale Road, and when residents confronted the men with chainsaws they say the crew started hurling pears at them.

“These were trees that were protected, they were city owned, both my wife and the woman went over to let them know, at which point the guys just started throwing fruit at them, they just didn’t seem to care,” one area resident tells CityNews. “It was so sad.”

Multiple neighbours have identified the Modcity worker as one of the company’s founders, Rohan Sadana, and when those neighbours tried to get them to stop, Sadana allegedly started biting into pears before throwing them at the residents while other workers continued to cut down tree after tree.

“The disrespect of just throwing fruit at them, and they just didn’t care,” she added. “The rolling of the eyes, the smirk, the kind of ‘Oh we can, we can do it, we can cut them down.'”

A photo from the original real estate listing shows the entire property full of trees enveloping the small house on the lot. Now, nearly all of them have been removed, even the stumps have been ripped out.

“You could tell right away it just looked so bare, I don’t know exactly how many there were to begin with, but you could see when you looked in, piles of trees that had just been cut and they were piling up behind the fence.”

Alejandra Bravo, the councillor for Davenport, says this is just the latest in a series of incidents in her ward, adding residents are fed up, and so is she.

“It’s just really, really sickening to me that a developer that’s going to ostensibly tell people they want to build this community and have their residents move in, is actually harming this community and I think they’re taking advantage, this is a working class community,” said Bravo.

“This is really serious. The fine for each illegal tree removal is up to $100,000 and we’ve just had it. You can’t operate this way all over the city, and certainly you’re not going to operate this way in Davenport without hearing from us.”

CityNews reached out Modcity, but did not receive a response.

Coun. Bravo says she’s not against further development and multiplexes being built in her ward; her issue is with Modcity’s behaviour while doing it.

“Just because you’re doing that, you do not have the right to mistreat people, to flout the law, to break rules that are applicable to everyone and to disrespect people so profoundly. These are not good neighbours.”

Toronto’s tree protection bylaws are actually getting stronger. Starting September 1st, the city will have more power to refuse permits to remove larger trees, and staff will be able to use stumps as evidence that protected trees were cut down without permission.

Photo from the original real estate listing of the property on Ennerdale Road shows a large number of trees. CITYNEWS
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