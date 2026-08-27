Northbound lanes of Hwy. 427 closed after truck rollover

The northbound lanes of Highway 427 are closed after a truck hauling stones rolled over Thursday afternoon.

Provincial police responded to the single-vehicle crash at Dixon Road around 1:45 p.m.

No injuries have been reported.

The commercial truck is blocking nearly all the lanes and stones can be seen strewn across the highway.

The northbound lanes are closed from Dixon Road to Highway 409. The clean-up is expected to take several hours.