Number of Canadians missing near Nepal-China border now 30 after flash flooding

Sudarshan Sapkota, president of the Nepalese Canadian Community Services, is calling for federal aid to support communities impacted by the fatal glacial flood in Nepal that left hundreds dead and many more unaccounted for.

By The Canadian Press Staff

Posted August 27, 2026 11:46 am.

Last Updated August 27, 2026 1:24 pm.

Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand says 30 Canadians and permanent residents are missing following flash floods that swept through an area along the Nepal-Tibet border on Wednesday.

Nepal police report more than 360 people were killed and more than 1,400 are still missing after a torrent of water and mud several storeys high swept through communities, washing out buildings and bridges.

The Nepal tourism board website lists 667 foreign nationals among the missing, including 25 Canadians.

None of the 31 foreign nationals reported as rescued by the tourism board are Canadian.

The United States Geological Survey initially said an earthquake led to the flooding but further analysis said the seismic event was actually caused by a glacial collapse.

Global Affairs Canada is deploying five consular officials to Kathmandu to support Canadians and work with local officials.

Anand said on social media Thursday the department is working closely with Nepali and Chinese counterparts, and co-ordinating with international partners and allies with citizens in the region.

Prime Minister Mark Carney said Wednesday all Canadians in the region should sign up for Registration of Canadians Abroad, a free service that lets the federal government contact and assist citizens during an emergency in other countries.

Global Affairs Canada’s website says as of Wednesday 820 Canadians registered as being in Nepal and five in the Tibet Autonomous Region.

The department says establishing full communication with those on the ground is challenging due to power outages in the region.

“Canadians are thinking of all those in distress right now, those who have lost a loved one, and all those who are still waiting for answers,” Carney said on social media Wednesday.

“As rescue efforts continue, Canada stands ready to provide support.”

The Chinese Embassy in Canada thanked the prime minister and Anand for their support on social media Wednesday.

The Nepalese Canadian Community Services said its members are “deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives and widespread devastation.”

“At this difficult and painful time, out thoughts, prayers and solidarity are with our homeland and with all those who have been affected by this tragedy,” the group said in a statement on social media.

Officials warned residents in several districts to stay away from the banks of the Bhotekoshi, Trishuli and Narayani rivers. The Bhotekoshi flooded Wednesday morning, destroying several villages, roads and hydropower projects, officials said.

“We have asked both India and China to help us with the rescue efforts,” said government spokesperson Sasmit Pokharel.

With files from The Associated Press

Damage in the aftermath of flash floods in Devighat in the Nuwakot district in Nepal, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
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