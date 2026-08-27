Peter Cullen, Canadian-born voice of Optimus Prime in ‘Transformers,’ dies at 85

Peter Cullen, left, and Frank Welker speak at the Comic-Con Fan Expo at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024, in Rosemont, Ill. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Invision - Rob Grabowski 2024 Invision

By Nicole Thompson, The Canadian Press

Posted August 27, 2026 12:04 pm.

Peter Cullen, the Montreal-born actor who lent his calm and steady voice to Optimus Prime in the “Transformers” franchise, has died at age 85, his family says.

They say in a statement that Cullen died Wednesday in his Los Angeles home, surrounded by loved ones.

Cullen originated the role of the Autobot leader in the initial “Transformers” animated TV series in 1984, and went on to voice the character in dozens of other shows, films, video games and theme park rides.

They include the live action blockbuster films of the 2000s and 2010s, and 2023’s “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.”

Cullen’s credits also include voicing Christopher Robin’s donkey Eeyore in TV series, films, animated shorts and video games; and more recently he played Thaddeus in the fourth season of the Prime Video series “Invincible.”

His family say he was “held in the hearts” of his many friends and countless fans.

“His family asks that you honor his remarkable legacy by serving your communities and leading others with compassion, integrity, and loyalty and always remember ‘be strong enough to be gentle,'” his family said in the statement shared by Cullen’s agent.

In 2018, on stage at a convention dedicated to Transformers, Cullen described how his brother Larry — a marine corps captain in the Vietnam War — told him that if he wanted to play a hero, he should be gentle, not like the Hollywood heroes who yell and scream.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 27, 2026.

Nicole Thompson, The Canadian Press

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