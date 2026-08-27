Police search for vehicle in fatal hit-and-run in Burlington

Police in Halton Region are searching for a vehicle after a woman was struck and killed in Burlington on Thursday.

Investigators say the woman was in the area of Maple Avenue and Richmond Road when she was struck around 3:45 p.m.

Police say the driver of the vehicle fled the scene northbound on Maple Avenue. They were driving a dark coloured sedan which they say will have front end damage as a result of the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Halton Regional Police.