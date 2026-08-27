Police search for vehicle in fatal hit-and-run in Burlington

Photo of a dark coloured vehicle wanted in a fatal hit-and-run in Burlington on August 27, 2026. HRPS/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted August 27, 2026 6:56 pm.

Last Updated August 27, 2026 6:55 pm.

Police in Halton Region are searching for a vehicle after a woman was struck and killed in Burlington on Thursday.

Investigators say the woman was in the area of Maple Avenue and Richmond Road when she was struck around 3:45 p.m.

Police say the driver of the vehicle fled the scene northbound on Maple Avenue. They were driving a dark coloured sedan which they say will have front end damage as a result of the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Halton Regional Police.

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Concerns raised over Metrolinx decision to close elevators at Danforth GO station for 3 months

Metrolinx staff say all elevators at Danforth GO station will be temporarily out of service as of Sept. 8 while upgrades are made.

2h ago

'My output to America is close to zero': Toronto business facing impacts of tariff uncertainty

A Toronto-based manufacturer has taken a big hit to its bottom line since U.S. President Donald Trump began enacting his tariff policy

2h ago

Controversial developer accused of cutting down trees, throwing fruit at neighbours

Developer Modcity is once again being accused of chopping down decades old trees illegally, this time at a property on Ennerdale Road, and when residents confronted the men with chainsaws they say the...

3h ago

PM Carney says it will always be Lake Ontario after Donald Trump's Lake America order

Prime Minister Mark Carney says Canadians know Lake Ontario will always be known by its original name, after U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order to change it to Lake America

3h ago

Top Stories

Concerns raised over Metrolinx decision to close elevators at Danforth GO station for 3 months

Metrolinx staff say all elevators at Danforth GO station will be temporarily out of service as of Sept. 8 while upgrades are made.

2h ago

'My output to America is close to zero': Toronto business facing impacts of tariff uncertainty

A Toronto-based manufacturer has taken a big hit to its bottom line since U.S. President Donald Trump began enacting his tariff policy

2h ago

Controversial developer accused of cutting down trees, throwing fruit at neighbours

Developer Modcity is once again being accused of chopping down decades old trees illegally, this time at a property on Ennerdale Road, and when residents confronted the men with chainsaws they say the...

3h ago

PM Carney says it will always be Lake Ontario after Donald Trump's Lake America order

Prime Minister Mark Carney says Canadians know Lake Ontario will always be known by its original name, after U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order to change it to Lake America

3h ago

Most Watched Today

3:05
Will Trump's move to rename Lake Ontario impact cross-border relations?

U.S. President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to rename Lake Ontario to Lake America. Parliament Hill Bureau Chief Cormac Mac Sweeney discusses Trump's motive and whether it will have any impact in ongoing trade talks.

3h ago

2:32
'Now all we need is an ocean': Trump on renaming Lake Ontario

U.S. President Donald Trump spoke to reporters after signing an executive order to rename Lake Ontario to 'Lake America,' saying Canada has been the 'worst' country to trade with.

6h ago

1:02
Trump signs U.S. executive order to rename Lake Ontario to 'Lake America'

U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order to change the name of Lake Ontario to Lake America today.

6h ago

0:32
Partial lunar eclipse to grace Canadian skies: When you can expect to see it

A partial lunar eclipse is happening overnight Thursday into Friday and Canadians will be among billions of people able to catch a glimpse of it.

6h ago

0:42
Suspected arson investigated at home of Scarborough MP Salma Zahid

Police are investigating a suspected arson at the home of a Scarborough MP after three vehicles caught fire in Scarborough.

8h ago

More Videos