Police seek suspects in 3 arsons targeting same Richmond Hill business

Video footage of an arson in Richmond Hill. York Regional Police.

By Michael Talbot

Posted August 27, 2026 2:54 pm.

Last Updated August 27, 2026 2:44 pm.

York Regional Police investigators are trying to identify several suspects responsible for three separate arson attacks targeting the same Richmond Hill business.

The first incident took place on Wednesday, August 19, at around 5:15 a.m. when a black Honda Accord carrying two suspects arrived at a plaza in the area of Leslie Street and East Wilmot Street.

“The passenger was observed smashing the front door of a commercial business and entering with a red jerry can,” a police release explains. “The suspect was then seen running from the business, followed by an explosion and visible red flames. Both suspects fled the area in the sedan, which investigators later determined had been stolen in Toronto.”

A similar incident took place on August 21, at around 5:20 a.m., when two suspects arrived at the plaza in a dark-coloured SUV.

“The passenger approached the business carrying a red jerry can, poured gasoline near the front entrance and ignited it,” the release adds. “Suspects fled in the SUV, which investigators determined had also been stolen in Toronto.”

The third incident took place at around 3:15 a.m. on August 26, when three suspects attended the same business at the plaza in a black SUV, and once again, set the business ablaze.

“The two passengers were observed smashing the front window of the business before entering with jerry cans and igniting a fire. The suspects then returned to the SUV and fled the area,” said the release.

“Investigators determined the vehicle was displaying licence plates that had been stolen from a vehicle in Ajax.”

Police released video footage of the third incident.

Police say in each instance the business was unoccupied and no injuries were reported.

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Trump signs executive order to rename Lake Ontario to Lake America

WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order to change the name of Lake Ontario to Lake America today.

3h ago

Northbound lanes of Hwy. 427 closed after truck rollover

The northbound lanes of Highway 427 are closed after a truck hauling stones rolled over Thursday afternoon. Provincial police responded to the single-vehicle crash at Dixon Road around 1:45 p.m. No...

2h ago

Maple Lodge Farms in Brampton fined $500,000 after worker injured by exposure to carbon dioxide

Poultry processing and packaging company Maple Lodge Farms has been fined $500,000 after a worker was injured at the plant in Brampton more than two years ago. As per an Ontario court bulletin, the...

2h ago

Partial lunar eclipse to be visible in Canada Thursday night

A partial lunar eclipse is happening overnight Thursday into Friday and Canadians will be among billions of people able to catch a glimpse of it. Almost the entire lunar surface will be masked Thursday...

4h ago

Top Stories

Trump signs executive order to rename Lake Ontario to Lake America

WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order to change the name of Lake Ontario to Lake America today.

3h ago

Northbound lanes of Hwy. 427 closed after truck rollover

The northbound lanes of Highway 427 are closed after a truck hauling stones rolled over Thursday afternoon. Provincial police responded to the single-vehicle crash at Dixon Road around 1:45 p.m. No...

2h ago

Maple Lodge Farms in Brampton fined $500,000 after worker injured by exposure to carbon dioxide

Poultry processing and packaging company Maple Lodge Farms has been fined $500,000 after a worker was injured at the plant in Brampton more than two years ago. As per an Ontario court bulletin, the...

2h ago

Partial lunar eclipse to be visible in Canada Thursday night

A partial lunar eclipse is happening overnight Thursday into Friday and Canadians will be among billions of people able to catch a glimpse of it. Almost the entire lunar surface will be masked Thursday...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:32
'Now all we need is an ocean': Trump on renaming Lake Ontario

U.S. President Donald Trump spoke to reporters after signing an executive order to rename Lake Ontario to 'Lake America,' saying Canada has been the 'worst' country to trade with.

2h ago

1:02
Trump signs U.S. executive order to rename Lake Ontario to 'Lake America'

U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order to change the name of Lake Ontario to Lake America today.

2h ago

2:42
Overnight, afternoon thunderstorms possible Thursday

Some overnight thunderstorms in the GTA will clear by the morning before a few pop-up thunderstorms are expected in the afternoon. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

22h ago

3:39
Are Canadian provinces truly united in U.S. trade war?

Canadian leaders appear to be united in the trade war against U.S. President Donald Trump. Political correspondent Glen McGregor breaks down whether that's really true behind the scenes, and if the unity could eventually come undone.

23h ago

0:55
Tim Curry, known for 'The Rocky Horror Picture Show,' dead at 80

Tim Curry, the legendary actor best known for “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” has died at the age of 80, according to several media reports.

August 26, 2026 12:40 pm EST EST

More Videos