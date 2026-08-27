Police seek suspects in 3 arsons targeting same Richmond Hill business

York Regional Police investigators are trying to identify several suspects responsible for three separate arson attacks targeting the same Richmond Hill business.

The first incident took place on Wednesday, August 19, at around 5:15 a.m. when a black Honda Accord carrying two suspects arrived at a plaza in the area of Leslie Street and East Wilmot Street.

“The passenger was observed smashing the front door of a commercial business and entering with a red jerry can,” a police release explains. “The suspect was then seen running from the business, followed by an explosion and visible red flames. Both suspects fled the area in the sedan, which investigators later determined had been stolen in Toronto.”

A similar incident took place on August 21, at around 5:20 a.m., when two suspects arrived at the plaza in a dark-coloured SUV.

“The passenger approached the business carrying a red jerry can, poured gasoline near the front entrance and ignited it,” the release adds. “Suspects fled in the SUV, which investigators determined had also been stolen in Toronto.”

The third incident took place at around 3:15 a.m. on August 26, when three suspects attended the same business at the plaza in a black SUV, and once again, set the business ablaze.

“The two passengers were observed smashing the front window of the business before entering with jerry cans and igniting a fire. The suspects then returned to the SUV and fled the area,” said the release.

“Investigators determined the vehicle was displaying licence plates that had been stolen from a vehicle in Ajax.”

Police released video footage of the third incident.

Police say in each instance the business was unoccupied and no injuries were reported.