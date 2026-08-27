Sports, entertainment prediction markets shouldn’t fall to securities law: CSA

The Bay Street Financial District is shown with the Canadian flag in Toronto on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press

Posted August 27, 2026 1:15 pm.

Last Updated August 27, 2026 1:22 pm.

If Canada ever wants to allow entertainment and sports prediction market trading, the country’s securities regulators are signalling someone else should have to police it.

The Canadian Securities Administrators says prediction market contracts based on sports and entertainment events should not be regulated within securities and derivatives legislation.

Prediction markets currently let customers make wagers of $1 or less on the outcome of real-world events like what will happen at the Bank of Canada’s next interest rate announcement or how many major Atlantic hurricanes there will be this year.

Wealthsimple and Interactive Brokers are the only Canadian platforms approved to offer prediction market trading, which is limited in Canada to economic, financial or climate matters.

In tandem with the Canadian Securities Administrators’ announcement, the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization says it does not consider it appropriate to facilitate or approve applications by its dealer members to trade sports and entertainment contracts.

Together, they say the regulatory status of non-entertainment and sports event contracts are still being assessed.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 27, 2026.

Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Trump signs executive order to rename Lake Ontario to Lake America

WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order to change the name of Lake Ontario to Lake America today.

50m ago

Number of Canadians missing near Nepal-China border now 30 after flash flooding

Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand says 30 Canadians and permanent residents are missing following flash floods that swept through an area along the Nepal-Tibet border on Wednesday. Nepal police report...

57m ago

Partial lunar eclipse to be visible in Canada Thursday night

A partial lunar eclipse is happening overnight Thursday into Friday and Canadians will be among billions of people able to catch a glimpse of it. Almost the entire lunar surface will be masked Thursday...

1h ago

CNE superfan marks 81 straight years at The Ex — and she's about to get the fair's 1st‑ever golden ticket

On Friday, Aug. 28, the CNE will award 81‑year‑old Barbara Jean Batten its first‑ever golden ticket.

3h ago

Top Stories

Trump signs executive order to rename Lake Ontario to Lake America

WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order to change the name of Lake Ontario to Lake America today.

50m ago

Number of Canadians missing near Nepal-China border now 30 after flash flooding

Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand says 30 Canadians and permanent residents are missing following flash floods that swept through an area along the Nepal-Tibet border on Wednesday. Nepal police report...

57m ago

Partial lunar eclipse to be visible in Canada Thursday night

A partial lunar eclipse is happening overnight Thursday into Friday and Canadians will be among billions of people able to catch a glimpse of it. Almost the entire lunar surface will be masked Thursday...

1h ago

CNE superfan marks 81 straight years at The Ex — and she's about to get the fair's 1st‑ever golden ticket

On Friday, Aug. 28, the CNE will award 81‑year‑old Barbara Jean Batten its first‑ever golden ticket.

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:42
Overnight, afternoon thunderstorms possible Thursday

Some overnight thunderstorms in the GTA will clear by the morning before a few pop-up thunderstorms are expected in the afternoon. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

19h ago

3:39
Are Canadian provinces truly united in U.S. trade war?

Canadian leaders appear to be united in the trade war against U.S. President Donald Trump. Political correspondent Glen McGregor breaks down whether that's really true behind the scenes, and if the unity could eventually come undone.

20h ago

2:48
Toronto-trained Simon Wang makes NHL history

A young hockey phenom is making waves as the highest drafted Chinese-born player in NHL history. OMNI News Reporter Jie Yang details Simon Wang's path to success, which all started right here in the GTA. 

23h ago

0:55
Tim Curry, known for 'The Rocky Horror Picture Show,' dead at 80

Tim Curry, the legendary actor best known for “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” has died at the age of 80, according to several media reports.

August 26, 2026 12:40 pm EST EST

2:15
He served jail time for unpaid fines, Toronto still wants him to pay

Decades old fines are coming back to haunt current and former residents of the city. Pat Taney reports.

August 26, 2026 12:31 pm EST EST

More Videos