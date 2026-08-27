After baserunning gaffe a night earlier, Lukes hits 3-run homer in Blue Jays’ 3-0 win

Blue Jays outfielder Nathan Lukes (38) hits a three-run home run against the Kansas City Royals during the fourth inning of a Major League Baseball game in Toronto on Aug. 26, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sammy Kogan.

By Gregory Strong, The Canadian Press

Posted August 27, 2026 5:39 am.

Toronto’s Nathan Lukes wore the goat horns in the series opener against Kansas City after snuffing a rally with a baserunning mistake that ended the game.

He made up for it on Wednesday night in a 3-0 victory over the Royals at Rogers Centre.

Lukes hit a three-run homer and seven pitchers combined on a six-hit shutout as Toronto remained three games behind Cleveland in the race for the final American League wild-card spot.

“I think that’s one thing that’s good with this team is we’re good about leaving things in the past,” Lukes said. “And that’s what I needed to do.”

A night earlier, Lukes hit a two-run single to cut the Royals’ lead to 5-3 but was thrown out trying to stretch it into a double. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was on deck as the potential tying run but never made it to the plate.

“Obviously something like that I’m going to think about,” Lukes said. “It sucked, but you learn from your mistakes. Today, just before the game, I go and give (manager John Schneider) a big old hug and say sorry, and that’s that.”

After the Blue Jays escaped a bases-loaded jam in the third inning, Lukes put Toronto on the board in the fourth with his ninth homer of the year.

“That’s how baseball works sometimes,” Schneider said. “He’s been clutch all year basically. But nice that he got the big hit when we needed it.”

With Jesus Sanchez and Kazuma Okamoto aboard, Lukes tagged a 1-0 change-up from Randy Dobnak (2-2) over the wall in right field.

“There were a few guys that came up to me and said that I was going to come up big tonight just to make up for what happened,” he said. “But I guess you can’t screw up baserunning if you just hit the ball over the fence.”

Spencer Miles worked two-plus innings as Toronto’s opener and Chad Dallas (2-1) earned the win with 2 2/3 hitless frames.

Dallas, who was recalled from triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday, came on with two outs in the third inning and struck out cleanup hitter Salvador Perez with the bases loaded.

“I like his demeanour and his stuff,” Schneider said. “So he knew exactly when he was coming in and he made big pitches. It’s a big strikeout there.”

The Royals (59-75), who had their nine-game winning streak come to an end, put two runners on in the eighth and ninth innings but couldn’t score.

Louis Varland struck out Isaac Collins to complete a four-out save. It was his 30th save of the season.

Brendon Little, Mason Fluharty, Paul Sewald and Tyler Rogers also contributed to the shutout.

“It’s huge what they’re doing for us,” Lukes said of Toronto’s relievers. “Everyone sees it. The team sees it. What they’re doing is a lot. They’re all throwing a lot.

“Hopefully we can give them some rest here soon.”

Toronto (65-69) has won 17 of its last 28 games to get back into the playoff race. The Guardians beat the Los Angeles Angels 4-3 earlier in the day.

The rubber game of the three-game series is set for Thursday night. Right-hander Spencer Arrighetti (7-6, 4.73) was scheduled to start for the Blue Jays against left-hander Noah Cameron (8-8, 4.02).

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