The Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) is rolling out the royal treatment for one of its most devoted fans.

On Friday, Aug. 28, the CNE will award 81‑year‑old Barbara Jean Batten its first‑ever golden ticket, a lifetime admission pass recognizing her extraordinary, uninterrupted attendance streak that began the year she was born. The honour will be presented during a ceremony at the Princes’ Gates at 11:30 a.m.

Batten, who grew up in Toronto and Scarborough and now lives in Bracebridge, has never missed a single year of The Ex — a run stretching back to 1945. Her family’s connection to the fair goes back even further: in the 1930s, her father competed in CNE music competitions, winning harmonica medals that remain treasured heirlooms.

As the eldest of four siblings, Batten’s devotion to the fair became a family tradition. One of her most meaningful visits came when she attended with her sister Donna, whose final wish before her passing was to experience the CNE one more time with loved ones.

CNE organizers say Batten’s story inspired them to create the golden ticket — a keepsake they say will grant her admission for as many years as she wishes to attend.

“We’re always finding ways to thank and recognize some of the exceptional people who are the heartbeat of our fair,” said CNE CEO Mark Holland. “This year, we’re thrilled to introduce our first‑ever golden ticket… to recognize a patron who has surpassed a gold milestone of 50-plus years of attending the fair.”

After receiving her golden ticket, Batten plans to spend the day doing what she’s done for eight decades: enjoying the fair. First on her list is catching her favourite show, SuperDogs, before taking in the rest of the sights and sounds.