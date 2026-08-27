Weekend need-to-know: Fan Expo takes over Toronto

Celebrate your favourite movie franchises, TV shows, comic books and anime at the annual Fan Expo, returning this year to Toronto. It is one of the last weekends of the summer before school starts to attend all the events the city has to offer.

Fan Expo 2026

Fans of the Lord of the Rings and Star Wars will be in for a treat this weekend at Fan Expo as appearances and special events featuring key actors are expected to bring quite a crowd.

Mark Hamil will be participating in a panel and will be hosting a meet and greet. Meanwhile, you can share second breakfast with the hobbits of Lord of the Rings in honour of the 25th anniversary.

John Cena, Mr. T and Denise Richards are among other celebrities who will be in attendance.

It kicks off on Friday at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre and runs through Sunday.

Full details on other panels and activities can be found on the Fan Expo website.

CNE continues

The CNE continues this weekend with more food, fun and free concerts. Events this weekend include the returning CNE Drag Brunch at Aqua Supper Club hosted by Miss Moço and starring Tynomi Banks, Jada Hudson, MIDAS, Destiny, & Rico Rico.

Performances at the Bandshell include The Trews, JoJo, and Zeds Dead.

For more details on other events and schedule, you can head to their website.

Thai Festival Toronto

Celebrate Thailand with the second annual Thai Festival Toronto.

After making a successful debut last year, the event hopes to bring more people out to eat, dance, shop and immerse themselves in Thai culture. The Thai Festival will have over 40 food vendors, local Thai businesses and a stage featuring Thai pop, DJs and others.

It’s happening at Sankofa Sqaure this weekend on Saturday and Sunday, running from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Trinbago Toronto Festival

Trinbago Toronto will be taking over Nathan Phillips Sqaure this weekend to celebrate culture, music, food and energy.

Organizers will be also be celebrating 50 years of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and and will honour “the legacy that continues to unite us across generations and across the diaspora.”

It’s happening from Friday at 5 p.m. through Sunday until 8 p.m.

TTC/GO closures

No TTC/GO closures

Weekend road closures

Canadian National Exhibition

The annual Canadian National Exhibition is taking place until Monday, Sept. 7. From 5 a.m. on Saturdays to 11:59 p.m. on Sundays, and all day on Monday, Sept. 7, until 11:59 p.m., Dufferin Street will be closed weekly south of the Dufferin Street Bridge. Signs will be in place this week to advise road users of the closures.

Ongoing road closures

Gardiner Expressway long-term closure

As part of the long-term construction plan on the Gardiner Expressway, a stretch of the westbound Gardiner has been reduced from four lanes to three. The westbound lane closure will stretch from Park Lawn Road to Grand Avenue in southern Etobicoke. The eastbound lanes along the same stretch will be narrowed, but with no lane reductions, from April 2025 to December 2026.

For full traffic and closure updates, click here for the latest information from 680 NewsRadio Toronto.