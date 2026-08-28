Buck Martinez reflects on Blue Jays career ahead of Hall of Excellence induction

Long-time Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez is seen in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS.

By Sportsnet Staff

Posted August 28, 2026 3:08 pm.

When Buck Martinez goes into the new Toronto Blue Jays Hall of Excellence at Rogers Centre on Saturday, it will be a celebration of over 40 years with the organization.

Thanks to his time with the Blue Jays as a player, manager and broadcaster, few people are more synonymous with the franchise than Martinez.

Although Martinez’s career will be properly recognized when Toronto hosts the Seattle Mariners on Saturday (3:07 p.m. ET / 12:07 p.m. PT on Sportsnet and Sportsnet+), the franchise icon had an opportunity to reflect on his journey Tuesday during an appearance on Blair and Barker.

“A group of us got together a couple weeks ago for lunch in Dunedin,” Martinez said when asked to reflect on the highlights of his career. “And we did just that. We were talking about some of the times we played against one another. Garth Iorg and I have a lot of great memories of the ’85 season and Bobby Cox and that whole generation.”

Martinez played for the Blue Jays from 1981 to 1986, helping the club win its first division title in 1985 before going on to lose to the Kansas City Royals in the American League Championship Series.

Despite being known for his time in Toronto, the now 77-year-old Martinez also spent eight seasons with the Kansas City Royals and three with the Milwaukee Brewers. But he pointed out a period of time with the Royals as one of the favourite seasons of his career.

“I go back to 1976 and the ALCS against the Yankees, when I was with Kansas City,” he said. “Obviously, your first major-league team is very special to you, and we had been chasing down the Oakland A’s for several years. (We) finally won it and then played the Yankees.

“That was a great moment and a heartbreaking moment at the same time because Chris Chambliss hit a home run in the bottom of the ninth to cut our path to the World Series down.”

As for his post-playing days, Martinez pointed to being around some other Blue Jays greats as another highlight of his career.

“Watching Dave Stieb pitch so well, being involved with Roy Halladay while he was there, Carlos Delgado’s four-home-run game. So many great moments that I was involved with. And certainly one of the best was during the World Series last year.”

In his six seasons as a Blue Jay, Martinez appeared in 454 games, hitting 35 homers and driving in 154 runs.

Once he hung up the cleats for good, Martinez made the immediate jump into the broadcasting booth in 1987, becoming a fixture in the Blue Jays booth for years.

He made the shift into the dugout in 2001, though, when he was hired as Toronto’s manager. Martinez manned the top step through 53 games in 2002 and finished with a managerial record of 100-115.

“I always thought I was going to be a ballplayer,” Martinez said when asked if he expected to be involved with baseball for as long as he was. “Unfortunately, for most of us former players, you’re a former player a lot longer than you were an active player, that’s for sure.”

“Quite honestly, I didn’t expect to be in baseball through 2025. I didn’t know what I was going to do, but I certainly didn’t realize the good fortune that I was looking forward to once I quit playing in 1986.”

While he might not have expected it, becoming a baseball-lifer helped Martinez establish a career that turned him into one of the most significant figures in Canadian baseball history.

And Saturday’s celebration will only be further proof of how important Martinez is to the Blue Jays organization.

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario's top court rejects developer's constitutional challenge over Greenbelt law

The Ontario Court of Appeal has sided with a lower court in rejecting a developer's constitutional challenge of a 2023 law that returned 15 parcels of land to the Greenbelt. The provincial...

22m ago

Milton man facing multiple charges in GTA human trafficking investigation

A Milton man is facing numerous charges in connection with a human trafficking investigation in the Greater Toronto Area. Police began the investigation in June and say that the accused "procured and...

31m ago

Command post established, search-and-rescue officers looking for missing Markham woman

Search-and-rescue officers are on the scene looking for a 28-year-old Markham woman who went missing early Friday morning. Described as a missing vulnerable person, York police say Andrella left her...

5h ago

Video released of suspect setting fire to vehicles at Scarborough MP's home: Toronto police

Toronto police have released security video from a Scarborough MP's home after it was the target of a suspected arson in the early hours of Thursday morning that shows a suspect igniting the fire. Police...

2h ago

Top Stories

Ontario's top court rejects developer's constitutional challenge over Greenbelt law

The Ontario Court of Appeal has sided with a lower court in rejecting a developer's constitutional challenge of a 2023 law that returned 15 parcels of land to the Greenbelt. The provincial...

22m ago

Milton man facing multiple charges in GTA human trafficking investigation

A Milton man is facing numerous charges in connection with a human trafficking investigation in the Greater Toronto Area. Police began the investigation in June and say that the accused "procured and...

31m ago

Command post established, search-and-rescue officers looking for missing Markham woman

Search-and-rescue officers are on the scene looking for a 28-year-old Markham woman who went missing early Friday morning. Described as a missing vulnerable person, York police say Andrella left her...

5h ago

Video released of suspect setting fire to vehicles at Scarborough MP's home: Toronto police

Toronto police have released security video from a Scarborough MP's home after it was the target of a suspected arson in the early hours of Thursday morning that shows a suspect igniting the fire. Police...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

5:42
Why this linguist says words matter in today's political climate

Professor of linguistics at the University of Toronto Sali A. Tagliamonte shares her reaction to Trump's renaming of Lake Ontario and what the role words play in today's political climate.

56m ago

2:58
Search efforts issued for missing 28-year-old Markham woman

Search and rescue officers are on the scene looking for a 28-year-old Markham woman who went missing early Friday morning.

31m ago

1:49
Timelapse captures Hwy. 401 shut down in Mississauga after truck fire

Timelapse footage of a traffic camera captured the moments crews worked to clear the aftermath of a transport truck fire that forced the full closure of the eastbound collector lanes of Hwy. 401 at Winston Churchill Boulevard in Mississauga.

5h ago

0:19
Mike Myers dances through Bloor–Yonge station

Toronto commuters got an unexpected dose of groovy energy this week when Canadian comedy icon Mike Myers posted an Instagram video of himself dancing through Bloor–Yonge station.

6h ago

0:47
Niagara Falls lit up in pink to honour Dolly Parton

Niagara Falls illuminated pink to honour the life and legacy of Dolly Parton following the passing of the legendary music icon.

6h ago

More Videos