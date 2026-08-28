Command post established, search and rescue officers looking for missing Markham woman

York police are searching for 28-year-old Andrella who was last seen early Friday morning. HANDOUT/York police

By Meredith Bond

Posted August 28, 2026 10:11 am.

Last Updated August 28, 2026 10:04 am.

Search and rescue officers are on the scene looking for a 28-year-old Markham woman who went missing early Friday morning.

Described as a missing vulnerable person, York police say Andrella left her home at some point between 2 and 4 a.m. in the area of Highway 7 East and Birchmount Avenue.

She’s described as five foot eight inches with shoulder length black hair and a red complexion. She’s known to wear glasses. She also may be wearing a hijab and black bag.

Police say they have no video footage of Andrella so are not able to provide a clothing description.

A command post has been established in the area she went missing and residents should expect a heavy police presence. Search and rescue officers were also called in because they are looking in multiple high rises and green spaces.

“As this is so out of character and due to the level of concern from her family, we are utilizing as many resources as appropriate,” said York police.

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