Jeremy Hansen and crewmates to receive American Congressional Space Medal of Honor

President Donald Trump meets with NASA's Artemis II astronauts from left, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, Reid Wiseman and Jeremy Hansen in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, April 29, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Marieke Glorieux-Stryckman, The Canadian Press

Posted August 28, 2026 4:00 am.

Last Updated August 28, 2026 4:17 am.

MONTREAL — Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen is set to visit Houston with his Artemis II crewmates to receive the Congressional Space Medal of Honor.

U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to award them the medal in a ceremony at NASA’s Johnson Space Center.

Hansen will become the first non-NASA astronaut to receive this medal.

The medal is awarded to astronauts who have distinguished themselves and contributed to the well-being of the world.

In total, 30 astronauts have received it, including 17 who received it after their death on a mission.

Hansen became the first Canadian to venture to the moon and the first non-American to travel beyond low Earth orbit while flying in the historic Artemis II mission in April.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 28, 2026.

Marieke Glorieux-Stryckman, The Canadian Press

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