Man wanted for allegedly taking photos of girl, 11, in Kew Gardens washroom

A man is wanted for allegedly taking photos of an 11-year-old girl in the washroom at Kew Gardens.

Toronto police investigators say the incident happened on Tuesday around 4 p.m. at the park in the area of Queen Street East and Lee Avenue.

They say the male suspect was already in the washroom when the girl entered and went into the stall, and that’s when he allegedly took photos of her through the gaps in the stall.

Officers say the child went to find help and the suspect fled the scene.

He’s described by police as a Black male between 27 and 30 years old, approximately five-foot-10 with a medium-to-athletic build, black grown-out buzz cut-style hair with tiny curls, and a short beard.

The suspect was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, black-framed sunglasses, a black shirt with a white “arctic” logo, black shorts, and black running shoes.

Investigators say they’re looking to speak with anyone who was in the area at the time.