Milton man facing multiple charges in GTA human trafficking investigation

Terrell Trench, 34, of Milton is facing mutliple human trafficking and firearms related charges. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Services

By Dilshad Burman

Posted August 28, 2026 3:01 pm.

Last Updated August 28, 2026 2:52 pm.

A Milton man is facing numerous charges in connection with a human trafficking investigation in the Greater Toronto Area.

Police began the investigation in June and say that the accused “procured and trafficked” a female victim through a combination of deception, coercion and control.

It is also alleged that the victim was transported throughout the GTA for sexual services and the money earned by the victim was surrendered to the accused and kept by him.

On Wednesday, the accused was found and arrested. Terrell Trench, 34, is facing 12 human trafficking and firearms-related charges including trafficking in persons, material benefit from sexual services, possession of a firearm without a licence and careless storage of a firearm/weapon/prohibited device.

Police have released an image of the accused and believe there could be more alleged victims.

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