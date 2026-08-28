Mississauga man facing almost 40 charges related to theft of clothes and accessories

Photo of Anthony Orlando Monteith, who police allege was responsible for numerous thefts of clothing and accessories from major retailers across the GTA. PRP/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted August 28, 2026 7:00 pm.

Last Updated August 28, 2026 6:59 pm.

A 49-year-old Mississauga man is facing almost 40 charges following a multi-jurisdictional organized retail theft investigation.

Police in Peel Region say they started an investigation in April targeting a prolific offender believed to be responsible for at least 38 theft-related incidents involving clothes and accessories from major retail outlets in Peel, Halton, Durham, Hamilton, York and Niagara regions.

Anthony Orlando Monteith was arrested on June 19 and charged with 24 counts of theft under $5,000 and 14 counts of possession of property obtained by crime.

Following his arrest, police executed search warrants at residences in Mississauga and Welland and recovered $35,000 worth of stolen merchandise, including clothing, cosmetics and personal accessories.

“Officers continue to investigate offences where Monteith may be a suspect and anticipate further charges,” police said in a release.

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