No Canadians among 121 foreign nationals found in Nepal after flash flooding

OTTAWA — No Canadians are among the 121 foreign nationals rescued near the Nepal-China border after a flash flood tore through the region on Wednesday.

The flash flooding along the Himalayan border between Nepal and China, caused by a glacial collapse, has killed at least 570 people.

Nepal’s disaster management authority said the number of people reported missing has doubled to 1,924.

The Nepal tourism board website listed 667 foreign nationals among the missing on Thursday, including 25 Canadians. Global Affairs Canada is aware of 30 Canadians and permanent residents missing in Nepal and the Tibet region.

Global Affairs Canada is deploying five consular officials to Kathmandu to support Canadians and work with local officials.

Prime Minister Mark Carney said on social media this week Canadians in the region should sign up for Registration of Canadians Abroad, a free service that lets the federal government contact and assist citizens during an emergency in other countries.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 28, 2026.

— With files from the Associated Press

The Canadian Press Staff