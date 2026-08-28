The Big Story

The $300M Russian cargo plane trapped in Canada

A Russian-registered Antonov AN-124 owned by Volga-Dnepr sits on the tarmac at Pearson Airport in Toronto on Monday, March 21, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted August 28, 2026 7:34 am.

Last Updated August 28, 2026 7:33 am.

If you’ve driven by Toronto Pearson International Airport at all in the past four years, you may have noticed the massive cargo jet with a big Russian flag on it just sitting there.

It’s been grounded ever since Canada closed its airspace to Russia following their invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Russia has been trying to get the plane back from that moment, but a judge recently ruled that it will stay right where it is. And besides, there are questions about whether or not the aircraft could still take to the skies.

Host Caryn Ceolin is speaking with aviation expert John Gradek about what the government’s plans for the plane are, and if holding it is worth doing at all.

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.
Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Transport truck fire shuts down Hwy. 401 EB collectors at Winston Churchill

A transport truck fire early Friday forced the full closure of the eastbound collector lanes of Hwy. 401 at Winston Churchill Boulevard in Mississauga. The fire was reported around 1:58 a.m., prompting...

2h ago

Groovy, baby: Mike Myers turns Toronto's Bloor–Yonge into a dance floor

Toronto commuters got an unexpected dose of groovy energy this week when Canadian comedy icon Mike Myers posted an Instagram video of himself dancing through Bloor–Yonge station. The Scarborough‑born...

40m ago

Heat and humidity return as Toronto heads into warm final weekend of August

Toronto is getting a nice blast of classic summer weather as August winds down, with sunshine, rising humidity and a stretch of warm temperatures expected to make this weekend feel more like mid‑July...

2h ago

Controversial developer accused of cutting down trees, throwing fruit at neighbours

Developer Modcity is once again being accused of chopping down decades old trees illegally

15h ago

Top Stories

Transport truck fire shuts down Hwy. 401 EB collectors at Winston Churchill

A transport truck fire early Friday forced the full closure of the eastbound collector lanes of Hwy. 401 at Winston Churchill Boulevard in Mississauga. The fire was reported around 1:58 a.m., prompting...

2h ago

Groovy, baby: Mike Myers turns Toronto's Bloor–Yonge into a dance floor

Toronto commuters got an unexpected dose of groovy energy this week when Canadian comedy icon Mike Myers posted an Instagram video of himself dancing through Bloor–Yonge station. The Scarborough‑born...

40m ago

Heat and humidity return as Toronto heads into warm final weekend of August

Toronto is getting a nice blast of classic summer weather as August winds down, with sunshine, rising humidity and a stretch of warm temperatures expected to make this weekend feel more like mid‑July...

2h ago

Controversial developer accused of cutting down trees, throwing fruit at neighbours

Developer Modcity is once again being accused of chopping down decades old trees illegally

15h ago

Most Watched Today

1:56
Arson investigation underway after vehicle fires outside Scarborough MP's home

An arson investigation is now underway at the home of a Liberal MP in Scarborough, after a couple of vehicles were set on fire overnight. Beverly Andrews with the investigation and the political reaction.

10h ago

2:57
Modcity accused of throwing fruit at neighbours while cutting down more trees

A controversial developer is being accused of hurling pears at neighbours who confronted workers cutting down trees illegally. Brandon Choghri with the latest alleged incident on a Modcity property.

14h ago

3:05
Will Trump's move to rename Lake Ontario impact cross-border relations?

U.S. President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to rename Lake Ontario to Lake America. Parliament Hill Bureau Chief Cormac Mac Sweeney discusses Trump's motive and whether it will have any impact in ongoing trade talks.

16h ago

2:32
'Now all we need is an ocean': Trump on renaming Lake Ontario

U.S. President Donald Trump spoke to reporters after signing an executive order to rename Lake Ontario to 'Lake America,' saying Canada has been the 'worst' country to trade with.

19h ago

1:02
Trump signs U.S. executive order to rename Lake Ontario to 'Lake America'

U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order to change the name of Lake Ontario to Lake America today.

19h ago

More Videos