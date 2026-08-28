The $300M Russian cargo plane trapped in Canada

If you’ve driven by Toronto Pearson International Airport at all in the past four years, you may have noticed the massive cargo jet with a big Russian flag on it just sitting there.

It’s been grounded ever since Canada closed its airspace to Russia following their invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Russia has been trying to get the plane back from that moment, but a judge recently ruled that it will stay right where it is. And besides, there are questions about whether or not the aircraft could still take to the skies.

Host Caryn Ceolin is speaking with aviation expert John Gradek about what the government’s plans for the plane are, and if holding it is worth doing at all.

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