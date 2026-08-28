StatCan figures show minor economic bump from FIFA World Cup soccer matches

New figures from Statistics Canada show the FIFA World Cup modestly boosted economic activity in June, with some tourism-related industries even edging down slightly for the month.

The agency says accommodation services lowered 0.7 per cent in June, despite the influx of tourists and fans for the 10 soccer matches held that month, while air transportation contracted 0.5 per cent.

StatCan says other hospitality and tourism-related industries reported small gains for the month, noting 0.6 per cent growth in food services and drinking places in June compared with May.

The agency says a boost in transit ridership in June coincided with fans attending soccer matches, with the urban transit industry rising 1.7 per cent month-over-month.

A notable boost tied to the World Cup was an 8.6 per cent increase in radio and television broadcasting stations, the largest growth rate since the Olympics in February.

Meanwhile, strength in the spectator sports industry drove a 1.1 per cent growth in the arts, entertainment and recreation industry in June.