Toronto police have shared images of a vehicle involved in a serious hit-and-run that injured a female pedestrian this week in the Wallace-Emerson neighbourhood.

Officers were called to the Lansdowne Avenue and Brandon Avenue area north of Dupont Street just after 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday for reports of a collision.

It’s reported that a 34-year-old woman was crossing Lansdowne Avenue at the signalized pedestrian crossover at Brandon Avenue when the driver of a five-door white hatchback, said to be travelling at a high speed, hit the pedestrian.

She was transported to a hospital with serious injuries. The driver did not remain at the scene and remains wanted.

Police are asking local residents, businesses, and drivers, who may have security or dash cam footage of the area or incident, to contact investigators.