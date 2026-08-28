Toronto is getting a nice blast of classic summer weather as August winds down, with sunshine, rising humidity and a stretch of warm temperatures expected to make this weekend feel more like mid‑July than the cusp of September.

After a refreshing break from the muggy conditions, Friday brings mostly sunny skies and noticeably lower humidity across the city.

A northerly wind between 20 and 30 km/h keeps things comfortable, and Toronto is headed for a guaranteed high of 23°C. Friday night turns mostly clear and cool with a low of 14°C, and temperatures will dip even further in cottage country, where some areas may slip into the upper single digits.

What to expect this weekend

Saturday continues the summer‑like trend with plenty of sunshine and a south-west wind around 20 km/h. The high reaches 25°C, with a mild overnight low of 16°C, setting the stage for what will be the warmest day of the weekend.

By Sunday, the humidity begins to climb again. The day starts mostly cloudy, and conditions will feel increasingly muggy as temperatures rise to 27°C. Rain showers become possible through the late afternoon and evening, marking the start of a more unsettled pattern.

Monday stays mostly cloudy with periods of rain and isolated thunderstorms. Humidity remains high, and temperatures hold near 26°C with a low of 19°C, making for a damp and sticky end to the month.

Toronto’s normal high for late August is 24°C, with a typical low of 14°C. The city’s record high for this date is a scorching 37.2°C, set in 1948, while the record low sits at 4.1°C, recorded in 1986.

Click here for details on Toronto’s extended forecast and to sign up for the CityNews Weather Guarantee.