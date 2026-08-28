A transport truck fire early Friday forced the full closure of the eastbound collector lanes of Hwy. 401 at Winston Churchill Boulevard in Mississauga.

The fire was reported around 1:58 a.m., prompting an emergency response and an immediate shutdown of the affected stretch of the highway. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say no injuries were reported, and crews have been focused on extinguishing the blaze and managing cleanup efforts.

The northbound Winston Churchill ramp to the eastbound 401 has also been closed to prevent additional traffic from entering the blocked area.

OPP officers remain on scene and warn that the closure could continue for several hours as crews work to clear debris and ensure the roadway is safe to reopen.

Drivers heading eastbound through Mississauga should plan alternate routes and expect delays through the morning commute.

UPDATE (3:57 a.m.): #Hwy401 EB collector lanes are expected to remain closed at Winston Churchill Blvd in #Mississauga for several more hours to facilitate clean-up efforts. No injuries were reported following a transport truck fire. ^pia — OPP GTA Traffic (@OPP_GTATraffic) August 28, 2026