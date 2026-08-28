Video released of suspect setting fire to vehicles at Scarborough MP’s home: Toronto police

Toronto police have released security video from a Scarborough MP’s home after it was the target of a suspected arson in the early hours of Thursday morning that shows a suspect igniting the fire.

Police were called to the home on Bellamy Road North and Lawrence Avenue East for a fire at around 1:20 a.m.

It is alleged that an unknown suspect poured accelerant on the vehicles and lit the substance on fire on two of them, causing them to catch fire. A third vehicle was also damaged by the fire. No injuries were reported.

In the video, a suspect dressed in black with a large red jerry can is seen pouring accelerant on the hoods of five cars. After dousing the last car, the suspect places the jerry can down in front of it and soon after, a large flame is seen on the hood of that car. The suspect leaps backwards from the flame and reaches for the jerry can, which is also on fire.

The suspect then ignites the accelerant on a second car and proceeds to flee the scene, leaving the burning jerry can at the end of the driveway.

The suspect is described as having a light complexion with a slim build and was last seen wearing a black face-covering, a black hooded sweater with the hood up, black gloves and running shows with light socks. The suspect vehicle is a black Hyundai sedan.

One of the vehicles that caught fire on Fairway Drive in Scarborough on Aug. 27, 2026. (Bertram Dandy/CityNews)

A statement provided to CityNews from the office of Salma Zahid, the MP for Scarborough Centre—Don Valley East, said Zahid’s car and another vehicle were set on fire.

“Overnight, there was an incident at my home where an individual set my car and another vehicle on fire,” Zahid states

She added that her son noticed the fire and called 911, along with neighbours.

“Both vehicles were destroyed. There was no damage to the home. My family and I are all safe,” she goes on to say.

“I don’t want to speculate on a possible motive. We will await the results of the investigation.”

Both Prime Minister Carney and Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow called the incident a “cowardly act of violence and intimidation.”