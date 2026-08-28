Voters can register at polling station in 3 byelections across Canada set for Aug. 31

Canadians who are not registered to vote can do so directly at polling stations in the three federal byelections set for Monday.

Quebecers in the rural riding of Chicoutimi–Le Fjord and voters in British Columbia and Ontario will choose a new MP to send to Ottawa on Monday, replacing outgoing former cabinet ministers in Vancouver and Toronto.

Political watchers will be keeping a close eye on a race in rural Quebec, where the Liberals and Bloc Quebecois are keen to try to flip a Conservative seat.

Elections Canada said eligible voters can register by bringing proof of identity and address just before voting on election day.

The agency recommends that unregistered electors complete an online form and print a pre-filled registration certificate and bring it with them for faster service at the polls.

To be eligible to vote in these by-elections, an elector must have lived in the riding of Beaches–East York, Chicoutimi–Le Fjord or North Vancouver–Capilano between July 26, 2026, to Aug. 31, 2026.

More information about location of polling stations and list of accepted ID documents can be found on Elections Canada website.