5 people, including 2 kids, injured in two-vehicle crash in North York
Posted August 29, 2026 8:46 pm.
Last Updated August 29, 2026 8:44 pm.
Five people, including two children, were hospitalized following a multi-vehicle crash in North York.
Toronto police say the collision occurred at Jane Street and Stong Court just before 6 p.m. Saturday.
Paramedics say two adults were transported to a trauma centre with serious but non-life threatening injuries. Another adult and two children were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Police said two of the adults transported were women in their 60s.