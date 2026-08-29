A convicted sex offender residing in Oakville has been arrested again in connection with a new sexual assault investigation.

Peel Regional Police (PRP) say 73-year-old Allen Siu Ming Chow was taken into custody on Thursday and charged with several offences.

“Between December 2025 and April 2026, it is alleged that the accused met an adult female victim online and subsequently met with her in person on multiple occasions,” investigators wrote in a release issued Saturday.

“During these encounters, the accused allegedly rendered the victim unconscious and unresponsive before sexually assaulting her,” authorities added.

Chow is also accused of covertly recording the assaults on his cellphone without the victim’s knowledge or consent.

On Thursday, he was charged with sexual assault causing bodily harm, overcoming resistance by administering or attempting to administer a drug and one count of voyeurism.

He was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Authorities say Chow previously severed an 18-year prison sentence for multuple sexual assault convictions. He was released on federal parole in March 2025.

Detectives believe there may be more victims and encourage anyone with information to contact police.