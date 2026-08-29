Man in custody, woman seriously injured in North York

Toronto police say one man is in custody after an apparent domestic violence incident at a North York residence.

Investigators were called to a home in the Sheppard Avenue West and Jane Street area just after 5 p.m. on Saturday for what was initially described as “unknown trouble.”

When they arrived, police found a woman suffering from serious injuries. She was taken to a trauma centre where her condition was said to be non-life threatening. The woman’s age was not immediately known.

A man was arrested at the scene and police say an edged weapon was recovered.

Investigators say the man and woman are known to each other and they are not looking for any other suspects at this time.