Man seriously injured in Queens Quay stabbing

A man has been seriously injured following a stabbing at the city’s lakefront.

Toronto police were called to their Queens Quay West and Dan Leckie Way area just before 7:30 p.m. Saturday, where they located a man suffering from stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital in serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators are searching for at least one suspect, who they say fled the area. He’s described as five-feet-four with a skinny build, and was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans.