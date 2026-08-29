Man seriously injured in Queens Quay stabbing

A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS/Matt Wilkins

By John Marchesan

Posted August 29, 2026 8:30 pm.

Last Updated August 29, 2026 8:29 pm.

A man has been seriously injured following a stabbing at the city’s lakefront.

Toronto police were called to their Queens Quay West and Dan Leckie Way area just before 7:30 p.m. Saturday, where they located a man suffering from stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital in serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators are searching for at least one suspect, who they say fled the area. He’s described as five-feet-four with a skinny build, and was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans.

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