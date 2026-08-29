Man stabbed in North York, female suspect fled the scene: Toronto police

A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen behind yellow caution tape in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Denio Lourenco

Posted August 29, 2026 12:14 pm.

Toronto police are on the hunt for a woman who fled the scene of a stabbing in North York on Saturday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Jane Street and Shoreham Drive some time after 11:10 a.m. for reports of a stabbing inside a residence.

When police arrived at the scene, officers located an unidentified man who had been stabbed.

He was transported to a hospital for treatment where he remains with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say a female suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

No suspect description was provided, but detectives say the man and woman are known to each other.

An investigation is ongoing.

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