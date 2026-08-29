Police find vehicle used in hit-and-run, suspect still on the loose

Toronto police have located a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run crash earlier this week, but its driver is still nowhere to be found.

According to authorities, a 34-year-old woman was crossing the street near the intersection of Lansdowne and Brandon Avenues at approximately 8:36 p.m. on August 26.

Investigators say, a five-door white hatchback was travelling south on Lansdowne Avenue at a high rate of speed and hit the pedestrian while she was passing the crosswalk.

The driver fled the scene, and the woman was left with serious injuries.

On Friday, detectives located the vehicle that was involved in the crash. However, police say the driver is still outstanding and that an investigation is ongoing.