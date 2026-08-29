Police search for suspect in Mississauga double-stabbing

A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. PRP

By John Marchesan

Posted August 29, 2026 6:07 pm.

Last Updated August 29, 2026 6:15 pm.

One man is in custody and police are searching for a second suspect following a double stabbing in Mississauga.

Investigators say they were called to Dundas Street West and Parkerhill Road just after 5 p.m. on Saturday for reports of an altercation that involved a “possible stabbing.”

Police say two men were stabbed and have been taken to hospital in serious condition.

One man is in custody and police say they are searching the area for a possible second suspect in connection to the incident.

No other details as to what led up to the stabbing have been released.

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