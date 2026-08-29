Toronto masseur, 53, charged with sexual assault
Posted August 29, 2026 11:31 am.
Last Updated August 29, 2026 11:28 am.
A masseur in Toronto has been charged in connection with an alleged sexual assault that took place last weekend.
According to investigators, 53-year-old Jiquan Liu was working as a masseur in Chinatown, near Spadina Avenue and Dundas Street West.
The victim went for a massage and then told police they were sexually assaulted during the service.
Liu was arrested Friday and charged with a single count of sexual assault.
Authorities believe there may be more victims and encourage anyone with information to contact police.